Although the vote was 3-2 in favor, the request for the Morrison County Board to rezone a 47.15-acre wooded parcel in Ripley Township from agricultural to residential, was denied Tuesday. That’s because a “super majority” was required to approve the measure, meaning four of the five Morrison County commissioners would have had to vote in favor.
The request for a rezone was made by John and Sandra Monroe, to use the parcel they purchased in 2019 for future residential development. It is located a half mile east of Highway 371 on 263rd Street (CSAH 49), paved on the south, and on 155th Avenue East, which is a gravel township road.
The measure failed in April 2020, by the same vote count. However, two commissioners had changed their vote, after a Planning Commission (PC) meeting, Oct. 12. At that meeting, members of the PC, for a second time, voted to recommend the County Board approve the rezone request.
In 2020, Commissioner Mike LeMieur voted in favor of the rezone.
“I supported this the last time. I wholeheartedly planned to support it this time,” LeMieur said Tuesday.
However, at the PC meeting, he said there were a few things brought up that made him struggle with the decision.
Brigadier General Lowell E. Kruse was present at the PC meeting and discussed “intrusion and the impact that development can have on the mission of Camp Ripley,” LeMieur said, as well as the hundreds of employees and thousands of training soldiers.
“That was new from this time to last time,” LeMieur said.
In addition, LeMieur said Shannon Wettstein, director of the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), spoke about the purpose of the agricultural classification.
“It looked like it was planned for the harvest of trees. If you do harvest those trees, it can be ag land,” LeMieur said.
Another concern brought up at the PC meeting was manure application.
With a development and possibly 18 new homes, “That’s 18 more homes to complain about manure applications,” LeMieur said.
The goal for the county is to work with the cities and townships, he said.
LeMieur said a Ripley Township supervisor was in attendance and spoke against the rezoning. He felt supporting the rezone would not be working with the surrounding townships.
“We always complain about big government telling us what to do, and this, I believe, is the county telling townships what to have in their townships,” LeMieur said.
After going back and forth all week, LeMieur said he came to the conclusion not to support the rezone.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, who voted against the rezoning in April 2020, did not change his mind.
He reiterated that a year and a half ago, the Monroes’ request to rezone their parcel in Ripley Township from agriculture to residential was brought before the PC, with a 3-2 vote to recommend approval to the County Board.
“At the end of the day, the County Board voted 3-2 not to rezone. This past Tuesday, Mr. Monroe’s rezone request was once again heard, and once again the PC voted 3-2 to send it to the County Board,” Jelinski said. “Shannon spoke directly that this was ag land, it was treed ag land, and it was very clear from her, if the trees were harvested, this land would be made into ag land — and it would be active ag land.”
Jelinski said he heard from several residents, including Camp Ripley and Gen. Kruse, who spoke highly of the Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program and the importance of such a program.
The area in question is about 1.5 miles from Camp. Jelinski said that one of the county’s comprehensive plan’s number one priorities was for the ACUB program.
“All of us know ACUB is not a mandatory program,” Jelinski said.
A lot of conversation at the PC meeting was about the development of Eagle’s Landing, he said.
“Clearly the development of Eagle’s in 1999 or early 2000s — prior to the ACUB and Sentinel Landscape Program — clearly the Morrison County comprehensive plan screams clear support of ag land and screams clearly the support of Camp Ripley,” he said.
Jelinski described the comp plan as a living, breathing document, created long before he was on the Board, by commissioners who had a vision.
“By supporting this in particular rezone, I would not be following our comp plan,” he said. “What good is a plan if we don’t follow it? Mr. Monroe is not asking for a variance, he is asking for a complete rezone.”
Since the township supervisor present at the PC meeting was totally against rezoning, Jelinski said, “I respect township grassroots government too much to not listen to what they say.”
“I will not, not support our current comp plan,” Jelinski said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, while he appreciated the comments by his colleagues, there were a few points he wanted to make in reference to the process that dictates the Board’s governance in Morrison County.
In understanding the ACUB and Sentinel Landscape programs, he said Gen. Kruse stressed the fact that the ACUB program is a voluntary program.
“The participation of individuals and property owners in Morrison County in that ACUB boundary that surrounds Camp Ripley is a voluntary program and this program is designed to be used as a vehicle to help mitigate undue complaints to Camp Ripley and build a better understanding of Camp Ripley’s existence in Morrison County with personal property owners out there,” Blaine said.
“Nowhere in the development of ACUB does it give Camp Ripley the right to control the development of property that is not enrolled in that program,” Blaine said.
“I think that somehow that’s somehow inferred or misunderstood by people, that because a piece of property lies within a designated area of the ACUB, that development should never or can never happen there and that, if allowed, that somehow this board and this county is not following our comprehensive plan and not supporting ACUB,” Blaine said.
As he understood the county’s comprehensive plan and its relationship with Camp Ripley, Blaine said the county supports both the property owners who choose to enroll in ACUB, as well as those who live around Camp Ripley and choose not to take part in the program.
Another point Blaine made was regarding the designation of the property.
In its current state, he said somehow people were looking at what the property could be, instead of what it was — a forest.
“A parcel of 40 acres that on the initial evaluation of the soil under there, was that it was deemed not to be prime ag land in Morrison County,” Blaine said. “But, somehow the discussion on how this land should be viewed is by saying, ‘Well if we ripped all the trees off this land and stuffed a center pivot on it, now it would be prime ag land.’”
Blaine said he didn’t think it was fair or correct to look at every piece of land as what it could or what it will be if there were changes made.
In doing that, he said the county could say that every meadow, swamp or wetland that exists in Morrison County, with some changes, could all be made into prime ag land.
“I don’t think that that is the intent on how we look at agricultural land in Morrison County, and being the only farmer, active farmer on the County Board, I feel it’s my place to be able to state that, because I understand what ag land is and what prime ag land is, and the value of the agricultural economy to the county of Morrison,” he said.
“But I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the people of Morrison County or the desire of the people of Morrison County that we’re going to change Morrison County to look like Renville County, we’re going to have corn and beans from township road to township road,” he said.
“There’s value in diversity in the county and there are needs in the county that have to be met going forward. Housing is one of those needs and it will be up to the leadership in this county, including the County Board, as to how we address that in an orderly and effective manner going forward,” Blaine said.
After having listened to the PC meeting online at least 2 1/2 times, Commissioner Randy Winscher, who supported the rezone in 2020, said he supports ACUB, if that’s what a landowner wants to do.
He pointed to Gen. Kruse saying he supports it willingly for the property, if the landowner wants to do it.
“What we have here, and I think this is a non-starter for ACUB in my own position here, this should have nothing to do with ACUB,” he said. “We support, I support, Camp Ripley, I support ACUB ... but this a priority thing for this applicant. He has the opportunity to get into ACUB, but doesn’t have to take it, we’re not pushing it.
“I just don’t want other people to basically make somebody do what they want with their land — it’s just not right that you’re going to have neighbors going against each other,” Winscher said.
Living in a township that is very diversified as far as development, Winscher said there are two developments, one within a stone’s throw of his home, which eight or nine years ago was ag land — but not good ag land. There was some pushback on it, he said.
“Now you go by it and it’s a beautiful area. Nice families were brought into this area,” he said.
“Change is something we have to deal with,” Winscher said.
As far as the township, Winscher said he appreciated what the supervisor (Darvin Keehr) had to say.
“In his thing, he’s bringing up ACUB. I don’t think this should be brought up. Our landowner has the right to go into it or not,” Winscher said.
As far as the trees, he said they may not have been meant for harvesting. He himself planted 5,000 trees and doesn’t plan to harvest them.
“In this case, I’m going to support it. I supported it last time,” he said. He verified with Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek that nothing had changed in the application over the last 18 months.
Winscher acknowledged the comp plan’s support of ag land and said he too, supported ag land.
“I came from a large farm, born and raised right here in Morrison County. I know how important ag is, but I also know how important it is to have families be able to move in,” he said.
The county needs families and the townships, he said, would get tax money from a development.
“It meets every standard they have,” he said. “You won’t even hardly recognize these houses sometime. They’re not going to bulldoze their trees down. Most people want to keep their trees there.”
He pointed to a development by Blanchard Dam.
“You can’t even see the homes behind the trees,” he said.
Blaine said something that really concerned him with what was happening with the process and something he didn’t think was desired by anyone, was allowing the ACUB program to be utilized as a weapon between neighbors or potential neighbors to control others’ ability and rights to do what they want on their property.
He said he’d like to request a sit-down with General Kruse and those involved with ACUB to share with them the affects this has on development in Morrison County.
“Because now we’re looking at not only the initial boundary of ACUB, but then the next phase boundary of ACUB, and if we’re saying there will be absolutely no development in there because of ACUB, even though this is voluntary, we’re talking about a significant part of Morrison County that will never be developed,” Blaine said.
LeMieur and Jelinski both said even eliminating the argument of ACUB and the Sentinel Landscape Program, they would still stand by their decisions, due strictly to agriculture.
“Taking ag land out of ag land and making it residential — you’ll never bring it back ...” Jelinski said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson, who voted against the rezone in 2020, said he did so because he didn’t have a lot of information on ACUB and was giving ACUB a lot more support then.
“I have to look at this a little different. When we look at our county plan, we do a lot to create businesses in Morrison County and housing is very short in Morrison County; we need more housing,” he said.
“I drove up there on Sunday and looked around at the area and I don’t know where a nicer place would be for homes. The homes up there are beautiful homes ... I looked at the golf course, and if the golf course was not there, there would be housing,” Wilson said.
He said more housing was needed for the people who work in the area.
“This has already kind of started. There’s a lot of homes up there already. I would look at this a little differently if we were taking 40 acres of corn fields and just putting in a development. But I believe it is a good place for homes, so I’m going to support this. I agree with a lot of things that the others said, but I support this,” he said.
On a roll call vote, LeMieur and Jelinski voted no to the rezoning, and Blaine, Winscher and Wilson voted yes, falling short of a super majority.
Morrison County Board Briefs
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a resolution for Sheriff Shawn Larsen to work with the Office of Traffic Safety on the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) grant ($12,050) for Morrison County. The grant starts Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30, 2022;
• Approved replacing a social worker providing case management to children with mental health concerns;
• Approved an interim use permit for Michael and Heather Wochnick to establish a home extended business, located in Pike Creek Township, upon the recommendation from the Morrison County Planning Commission;
• Approved amendments to the Morrison County land use control ordinance, section 1500, in regard to metes and bounds subdivisions. Amy Kowalzek with Land Services said the amendment would require a deed to be for original parcel, effective Dec. 1, 2021;
• Approved authorizing the signing of an agreement with the city of Royalton for the reconstruction of County Road 234 (North Hawthorn Street) from East Centre Street to 53rd Street;
• Set a budget metering for Tuesday, Oct. 26, following the planning session, at about 10:30 a.m.; and
• Approved the 2022 work plan and budget for the Lake Alexander Lake Improvement District (LID) and to set the levy at $75 per parcel.
The next meeting of the Morrison County Board is Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 a.m. for a planning session.
