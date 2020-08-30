The Morrison County (MC) Solid Waste Management Facility (SWMF), also known as the “Landfill,” will be reverting back to winter hours for 2020. The landfill facility is open year-round, however, the Saturday summer hours from Memorial Day to Labor Day will be coming to an end, returning to the 8 a.m. – noon schedule.

The facility hours after Labor Day are weekdays, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. – noon. In addition, the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility, located at the landfill, will close Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Residents with HHW that they would like to dispose of this year, should deliver it to the facility prior to the closing date.

The HHW facility is open weekly with limited hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – noon for residential household hazardous waste disposal.

To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers, the following will apply:

• Customers must stay in the vehicle during drop-off;

• Customers will be asked about their county of residence;

• One vehicle allowed in the drive-thru at a time; and • Items should be placed in rear most accessible space (example: near hatchback, in trunk, bed of pickup – close to end-gate).

Persons with questions may call the Morrison County Landfill at (320) 632-1944 or the Solid Waste Office at (320) 631-2862.

