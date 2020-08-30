The Morrison County (MC) Solid Waste Management Facility (SWMF), also known as the “Landfill,” will be reverting back to winter hours for 2020. The landfill facility is open year-round, however, the Saturday summer hours from Memorial Day to Labor Day will be coming to an end, returning to the 8 a.m. – noon schedule.
The facility hours after Labor Day are weekdays, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. – noon. In addition, the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility, located at the landfill, will close Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Residents with HHW that they would like to dispose of this year, should deliver it to the facility prior to the closing date.
The HHW facility is open weekly with limited hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – noon for residential household hazardous waste disposal.
To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers, the following will apply:
• Customers must stay in the vehicle during drop-off;
• Customers will be asked about their county of residence;
• One vehicle allowed in the drive-thru at a time; and • Items should be placed in rear most accessible space (example: near hatchback, in trunk, bed of pickup – close to end-gate).
Persons with questions may call the Morrison County Landfill at (320) 632-1944 or the Solid Waste Office at (320) 631-2862.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.