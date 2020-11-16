Lakewood Health System is temporarily closing its Motley clinic effective Friday, November 13, and its Eagle Bend clinic will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, effective Monday, November 16. Both operational changes are due to the need to effectively deploy staff and resources in response to COVID-19.
These closures and changes are temporary, and we will continue to assess the situation in order to determine when to resume normal operations. Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified. Patients can still receive in-person care Monday through Friday at Lakewood’s Browerville, Staples and Pillager clinics, and Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Eagle Bend clinic.
Lakewood also offers virtual and Click Care visits, as well as drive-up COVID testing by appointment at the Staples and Browerville clinics.
