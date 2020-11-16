Lakewood Health System has been working diligently to increase the ease of accessing COVID-19 testing for patients and community members.
A standing order is now in place which allows a drive-up COVID-19 test to be ordered and completed for those who meet the following criteria:
• Individual is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19;
• Individual has a known exposure ;
• Individual needs a test result in order to return to work; and
• Individual needs a test result in order to travel.
Drive-up testing is only available by appointment, which can be scheduled by calling (218) 894-1515 and choosing option #1 when directed. This line is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive-up testing is available by appointment in Browerville: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. and in Staples: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In-person, virtual and Click Care visits remain available care options.
