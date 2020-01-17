Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Kylie Pohlman, daughter of Robin and Sara Pohlman, has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for December 2019.
Pohlman’s academic success is indicated by her recurrent presence on the A honor roll and her induction to the LFCHS Honor Society as a junior. She is also on the Central Lakes College President’s List.
Pohlman is a member of the Jubileers and concert choir. She has received numerous letters, a superior rating at contests and was selected for the Granite Ridge All Conference Choir. During the spring, Pohlman participates in the musical, garnering All Conference Honorable Mention accolades as a junior.
Pohlman has served as a two-year LINK leader to help incoming freshmen and new students transition to high school and being on the Homecoming Committee. Pohlman has also been a manager for the boys basketball team since she was a freshman.
Pohlman volunteers her time and talents at the food shelf, the Kindness Retreat and at Mothers of Preschool Students (MOPS) providing child care.
As a Girl Scout, Pohlman has earned a Bronze Award for helping the homeless and a Silver Award for her part in establishing and filling “Celebration Bags” for those fighting pediatric cancer. Pohlman was also highly involved in the Glow Run that was planned by Troop #652.
“She is an amazing ambassador for LFCHS,” said Reid Bellig, high school biology teacher. “Truly a joy to have in class, Kylie has a personality that is electrifying, and her presence lights up any room. I have never met a person more cheerful and positive than Kylie. No matter the situation, her positive attitude and ability to bring out the best in others is remarkable.”
Camilla Larson, LFCHS choir director, has had Pohlman in choir and advisory for the last four years.
“Kylie comes to class every day with a positive attitude and a smile. I appreciate her hard work and dedication in choir and have enjoyed seeing her excel in all areas of school,” Larson said. “Kylie has been in mixed choir for one year, concert choir for three years, Jubileers for two years, GRC All-Conference Choir for two years, has received superior ratings at contest, is currently an alto section leader and has been in all four musicals receiving an outstanding award from Spotlight Theater in her role as Torrey in Freaky Friday and will have a lead role in this year’s production of Little Women as one of the March sisters.
“Kylie is also heavily involved in her church and the community and has been involved in FCA, softball, manages the basketball team, the LF Summer Musical and as a Link Leader for two years and continues to work outside of school as well,” Larson said. “Even though Kylie has been involved in several activities, she has always been a great model for time management, organization, keeping a high GPA and perseverance.”
Pohlman lists watching movies, singing, hanging out with friends and being in musicals as her favorite pastimes.
After graduation, Pohlman plans to attend Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for sonography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.