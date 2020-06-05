Swanville Public School announced that the May Senior High Student of the Month is junior Kylie Karst. She is the daughter of Kelli Karst.
Karst has a number of hobbies, but her favorites are driving, working and creating with Legos. She keeps herself busy with school activities also, including basketball, robotics and Student Council. Karst will be running the Student Council Red Cross blood drive this summer to be held at the school.
Karst’s achievements include being on the honor roll multiple quarters. She said her favorite thing about school has been being with her friends.
“Kylie is very deserving of this award. She has developed a very strong work ethic over the years. When Kylie sets out to do a task she does the task well and in a timely manner,” said math instructor Liza Hasse. “Kylie manages her time between school, a job, sports and helping out at home. Through all of this she has maintained good grades. Kylie has a desire to be successful, not only in school but also in her daily life. She has set goals for herself that I know she will work hard to achieve.”
Science instructor Jason Lee said, “Kylie is a very hard-working student. She continually strives to do the best job she can - not just ‘good enough.’ Kylie takes on many difficult challenges to push herself. She does very well in chemistry and makes contributions to the robotics team while shuffling her basketball and work schedule. Whatever Kylie’s next challenge, I am confident she will complete it successfully.”
Karst’s advice to other students is to: “Keep working hard even through tough times. Keep your head, up it gets better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.