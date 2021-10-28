Swanville Public School announced the September Junior High Student of the Month is ninth-grader Emma Kurowski. She is the daughter of Frank and Michelle Kurowski.
Kurowski is consistently on the A Honor Roll. She is also the president of the freshman class, is a former Student of the Month, was the Social Studies Student of the Month for grades 7 – 9 and was the district spelling bee champion for two years.
She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade and has been on Student Council since her eighth grade. She is also in band.
“Emma Kurowski is a determined and responsible young woman. She will stop at nothing to produce her best, and she expects the best from those around her as well,” said language arts teacher Chantelle Frie.
“I have seen Emma’s determination come through in her work this year. Emma brings fun, enthusiasm, and knowledge to every situation, and she seeks opportunities to challenge herself and rise to the occasion. I have no doubt that Emma can accomplish anything to which she sets her mind,” Frie said.
Kurowski said her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends and participating in after school activities. Her advice to other students is “To work hard, get your assignments done on time and to have fun.”
Outside of school, Kurowski tries her best to help wherever she is needed.
She enjoys playing and watching sports, hanging out with friends and playing with her dog. She plans to go to college to become a physical therapist.
