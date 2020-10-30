Kloe Kapsner and Kaylee Becker are the first students to be named as Students of the Month for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen for the month of September at Pierz Healy High School by a faculty committee.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz sponsors the scholarship program that recognizes seniors for maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting definitive leadership qualities and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Kapsner is the daughter of Rebecca Kapsner and Troy Kapsner and has six siblings, Brittany and Hannah Andrea, Rylee, Preston, Hailey and Kaeden Kapsner.
She is a leader, being in involved in the Minnesota Honor Society as its secretary, the Student Council, also as secretary and Peer Helping.
Other high school activities include yearbook, track, tennis and taking volleyball stats.
Of those, Kapsner said track is her favorite activity, “Because of the amazing athletes and coaches that come with the sport. I always seem to be having a good time no matter how hard the workout is that day.”
Of her high school experiences, her favorite have been with friends.
“The many weekends spent with friends watching football games, hanging out at the lake or playing games around town,” she said.
Those friends would describe Kapsner as talkative, ambitious and easy-going.
Kapsner is proud of her academic accomplishments, being continuously on the A honor roll and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
The ability to accomplish those things may come from her mother, who Kapsner said is her biggest role model.
“She has taught me that there is no limit on what I can do and who I can be,” she said.
Jaime Strohmeier, FACS teacher, MHS and yearbook adviser and JV assistant volleyball coach, agrees with Kapsner’s mother.
“Kloe is an outstanding student who strives to do her best in all areas of her life,” Strohmeier said. “She is focused, determined, kind, caring and an all-around amazing young lady. Kloe is a role model for her fellow students and is a pure joy to be around.”
Upon graduation, Kapsner will miss being able to see her friends all of the time.
“We have a lot of really great people in our class and graduation will be a sad day, knowing we will not be able to see other all the time,” she said.
Future plans for Kapsner include attending college to pursue a career in either the medical field or engineering.
Becker is the daughter of Kelly and Robbie Becker. Her sister, Katelyn is in her second year of college and brother, Austin, is a sophomore.
Also a leader, Becker is involved in the Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), Big Brothers Big Sisters, plays clarinet in the band and is also its treasurer, is in Pit Band and is also involved in Pep Band.
Pep Band, she said, is her favorite activity.
“I get to play with many of my friends while cheering on various sports teams,” she said.
Outside of school, she enjoys traveling.
“I’ve gone to many different states throughout my high school years, whether it was with my family or classmates,” she said. “I jut love going to different states and seeing what the world has to offer.”
Traveling also made for a most memorable experience at school, when the band and choir traveled to Nashville, Tennessee and Chicago, Illinois.
“We had the opportunity to stop at a few well-known destinations in both Nashville and Chicago. My favorite part was walking down the streets of ‘music city’ (Nashville) and to hear and see so many talented musicians.”
If she had the opportunity for such a trip again, “I definitely would, no questions asked,” she said.
Her older sister, Katelyn, has been a role model in her life. “She has shown me what it means to be a caring and kind person and she always goes above and beyond what is asked of her for everything and anything she is tasked with, Becker said. “She is always there for me if I need someone to talk to and she gives me the best advice.”
Band is also a part of what Becker considers her greatest accomplishment to date, scoring a perfect 40 at a large group contest for band in 2019.
“We put a lot of hard work into our music and it was amazing for our score to reflect the dedication we put into our performance,” she said.
Missing her friends, who would describe her as smart, kind, talented, determined, hard-working, funny, compassionate, caring and organized, is something she won’t look forward to with graduation.
“What I will miss most about high school is getting to see my friends every day and the close connection I have with my teachers,” she said.
Becker is not 100% sure what her plans will be after graduation, but she is looking into attending college for either accounting or finance.
As Students of the Month, Kapsner and Becker are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
