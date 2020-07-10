Pierz Community Education has openings in a Kitchen Basics class. Students will learn oven and stove safety while baking brownies from scratch, they will also make a grilled cheese and fried egg. This class is perfect for students who were in grades 5 – 7 this spring and want to learn the basic safety and skills to start baking and cooking.
Each participant will work in their own kitchen unless attending with a sibling.
To register, go to www.pierz.k12.mn.us/youth-activities.html and click on youth activities to search the webstore. Class is July 15, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
