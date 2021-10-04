All are welcome to join in the fun at Kinship’s Soup and Chili Cook-off fundraiser, Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.
Guests will support Kinship’s youth mentoring program as they sample a variety of soups and chilis made by local groups, individuals and restaurants. Included is a breadstick, glass of cold milk, cup of coffee and ice cream.
Guests can socialize with family and friends, cast a vote, enjoy live bluegrass music and learn more about mentoring with Kinship.
The “cookers” count on attendees to vote for their entry as the best of the best so that they can take home the coveted “People’s Choice” award.
“Don’t miss out, there is a great line-up of both soups and chili’s for you to sample this year,” said Aaron Olson, Kinship executive director.
“This year, we are fortunate to add a new volunteer to help serve milk and ice cream, Anna Euerle, the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way for 2021-2022. Anna serves as the Minnesota dairy community’s goodwill ambassador. Princess Kay is very active doing school visits, representing dairy farmers at the Fuel Up To Play 60 activities in conjunction with the Minnesota Vikings, and sharing the importance of dairy farming and dairy foods at appearances across Minnesota. Anna grew up in Litchfield, MN working on her family’s dairy farm. She will soon graduate from Ridgewater College, studying Agribusiness with a dairy emphasis. In her free time she enjoys cooking, baking, and being outdoors,” Olson said.
“Kinship is excited to have Princess Kay at the Cook-off this year. She will be working with the volunteers from the CWC Dairy Princess/Ambassador program as they serve dairy products sponsored by Enchanted Dairy,” he said.
Ticket prices at the door: Youths, ages 5-17 – $5; adults, ages 18-79 – $12 and those ages 4 and younger and 80 and older get in for a freewill offering.
Those with general questions about mentoring through Kinship or the Cook-off, can call Kinship at (320) 632-8806, check out the website at www.kinshipofmc.org or send an email. Kinship’s website has a daily increasing list of the generous cookers, donors and cash sponsors who are making the cook-off possible.
