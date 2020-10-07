Aaron Olson, director of Kinship of Morrison County, announced Tuesday that the Soup and Chili Cookoff fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 13, has been canceled.
The fundraiser is typically held in March, but was canceled due to the initial rush of COVID. It was rescheduled for October with limits and protocols in place.
The October event cancellation is due to the community impact of the increase and recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Morrison County.
“The Board felt the most responsible thing to do at this time was not to hold this large event,” Olson said. “Despite the modifications and precautions implemented for the cookoff, the inherent risk of large group gathering and its potential impact on the community and area school attendance overshadowed the positive message of mentoring that we strove coney through the fundraiser.”
Olson said one of the most painful parts of deciding to cancel, for the first time in 21 years, was having to notify the sponsors and cookers who had committed to partnering with Kinship for this re-scheduled event.
“Words aren’t worthy to express our deep appreciation for the investment of time and money area businesses and individuals have committed to supporting Kinship’s 2020 Cookoff,” Olson said.
Anyone with questions may call Olson at (320) 632-8806 or email him at info@kinshpofmc.org.
