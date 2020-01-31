Registration for kindergarten in the Little Falls School District will take place at each school as follows:

Lindbergh Elementary, 101 Ninth St., Little Falls, Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Parents can get information, sign up for come and see day, fill out registration papers, meet the kindergarten teachers and explore the kindergarten classes. For more information, call (320) 616-3200.

Lincoln Elementary School, 300 SW Sixth St., Little Falls, Monday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. both days. Parents can fill out registration appers and sign up for “come and see day” where they will receive information, meet teachers and see classroom. For information, call (320) 616-6202.

Dr. S.G. Knight School, 504 E. Minnesota Avenue, Randall, Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Parents can get information, fill out registration papers, sign up for “come and see day,” meet the kindergarten teacher and explore the classroom. For information, call (320) 616-5200.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2020. Each child must also have gone through early childhood screening. Parents whose child has not been screened should call Heather at (320) 616-6247 to schedule a screening.

