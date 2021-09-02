Samuel Joseph Christ, 33, Kimball, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 28, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle speeding. It passed him by and he noted that the driver appeared to match the description of a subject of whom he was aware had warrants out of Stearns County. Specifically, it appeared to be Christ.
The deputy followed the suspect vehicle and waited for backup before attempting to pull him over. As the vehicle passed the location of other law enforcement officers, the driver sped up considerably. The driver was going approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 27 and Highway 10, according to the complaint.
The vehicle eventually drove off of Highway 10, but then back on it. The vehicle went across the median and headed toward northbound traffic on Highway 10. The deputy attempted to conduct a pit stop when the suspect vehicle turned on Iris Road, and the vehicle appeared to lose control and went into the ditch near Grouse Drive.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. The deputy chased him for approximately one quarter of a mile before overtaking the subject and placing him under arrest, according to the report.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly located a small amount of meth in Christ’s front pocket. He admitted that it belonged to him, according to the complaint. There was more meth found inside the vehicle.
If convicted, Christ faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the possession charge, up to three years and one day and/or a $3,000 fine for the fleeing a motor vehicle charge, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 for the misdemeanor charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.