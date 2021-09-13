The 32nd annual Kids Day in Morrison County will be held at the Fairgrounds in Little Falls, Saturday, Sept. 25. From 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Kids of all ages and their parents are welcome to have fun, learn about area programs, organizations and businesses and to try new things at no expense.
This day is made possible by businesses, organizations and programs who provide activities, treats and prizes for kids and parents.
For more information about hosting a booth at Kids’ Day, contact Kinship at (320) 632-8806.
