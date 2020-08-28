Kids’ Day at the Morrison County Fairgrounds in Little Falls has been canceled for 2020.
This event is normally sponsored by local agencies, clubs, groups, individuals and churches who are interested in the well-being of the children in Morrison County. Their support is appreciated and organizers look forward to offering Kids’ Day in future years.
