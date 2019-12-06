Swanville Public School announced that the November Junior High student of the month, is eighth grade student Kennedee Chuba. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.
Chuba’s favorite thing about school is being with friends and classmates, playing sports and adding on to her education. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She has been in band since fourth grade and sings the National Anthem regularly at many sporting events.
She is consistently on the A Honor Roll, has received honorable mention on several art pieces at art shows and was chosen as the Art Student of the Year for grades 7-9 as a seventh grader.
“I really enjoy having Kennedee in class. She has such a fun personality and is always a joy to be around. She is a very mature student who has become a leader by setting positive examples for her classmates to follow. Kennedee always has a good attitude, an eagerness to learn, and works hard to achieve her goals. She is the type of student who will not be satisfied unless she has put her best effort into it,” said social studies teacher Tom Bzdok.
Outside of school she is a volunteer for Vacation Bible School and the Swanville Athletic Boosters club. She is also in year-round band through U Rock at St. Francis Music Center.
Chuba enjoys singing, sports, playing multiple instruments, camping, ice fishing and spending time with family and friends. She states, that she is “not sure what the future holds for me, but I would love to become a singer.”
Her advice to other students is “learn to multitask and just take one step at a time.”
