Swanville Public School has chosen freshman Kennedee Chuba as the September Junior High student of the month. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Chuba.
Chuba has played volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She has been in band since fourth grade and most recently joined the trap team this year.
Outside of school, Chuba is also very active. She volunteers at Vacation Bible School and for the Swanville Athletic Boosters club. She is also in a year-round band through U Rock at St. Francis Music Center. She is consistently on the A honor roll, has been on a student of the month previously and has garnered several awards for her art pieces.
Chuba said her favorite thing about school is being with her friends and classmates, playing sports and always adding to her education. Her advice to other students is “to follow your dreams and always listen to your mom.”
Language Arts instructor Chantelle Frie said, “Kennedee is a joy to have in class. She comes every day with her work done, with good questions and with a positive attitude. Kennedee works hard and puts her best effort into everything that she does. Kennedee genuinely cares about people. She displays great respect for her classmates, teachers and coaches, and is a great example to those around her.”
Chuba enjoys singing, sports, camping, ice fishing, shooting trap and spending time with family and friends. She has a lot of interests and isn’t sure what that will mean for the future, but her dream is to become a singer.
