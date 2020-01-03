Kendra Sobania will present a benefit concert Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. The fundraiser will benefit the orchestra program at St. Francis Music Center.
Sobania is currently pursuing a degree in violin performance with Renee Jolles at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Originally from Little Falls, she began violin at the age of 5, taking lessons at St Francis Music Center. She later went on to graduate high school from Interlochen Arts Academy in 2014. In addition to her intensive high school studies at Interlochen, she also spent her summers at Interlochen Arts Camp as a student and teaching assistant. As an Emerson scholar, she received a full-tuition scholarship toward intensive study at Interlochen’s Advanced String Quartet Program. Other chamber music performances include collaboration with New York City’s Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company and performances as the first violinist of the Ginastera Quartet.
Sobania has played in master classes for Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Huang, Jorja Fleezanis, Janet Sung, Jonathan Magness and the Ying Quartet. A past member of the Brevard Music Center Orchestra, Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Lamont Symphony Orchestra and Con Brio Orchestra. She has played in orchestras throughout the United States while holding leadership positions. An active member of Eastman School of Music’s outreach performance group and Gilho Choo’s True Worshipers 12 performance based ministry, Sobania has performed throughout the United States, Korea and New Zealand. She one day hopes to focus a large part of her musical career around fundraising and outreach. Her favorite pastimes, aside from music, include spending time with family and studying the Korean language.
Sobania will be accompanied by Dr. Amy Grinsteiner, a music faculty member from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University.
Sobania and her family are well-known musicians in the Little Falls area, performing at many churches and events. She often returns to help support the Music Center in gratitude for the training she and her siblings received. The benefit is open to everyone; a $10 donation is suggested for adults. Children are encouraged to attend free of charge.
For more information, call St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.