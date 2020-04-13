To the Editor:
My wife and I moved to Randall, spending our time between here and Little Falls, where our precious little granddaughter and her parents live. Friendliness is the hallmark here; folks greet each other and offer a smile just because. We feel this is an ideal area for our granddaughter. All is good ... or mostly.
But very unsettling is people’s response to the deadly COVID-19 plague. Thousands have died worldwide, the U.S. with the most cases. Minnesota 1,100(+) cases and over 30 deaths.
Dear friends, caution must rule, but is it? I have regularly witnessed groups of friends visiting, close together, in stores and elsewhere, hardly a breath away — very careless.
Governor Walz said stay home and use common sense and caution out in the community.
Medical staff emphasize “Keep a distance” and use face masks to protect others. Embarrassing? Maybe. But urgent.
Thankfully Morrison County has apparently been spared, yet. At least proper spacing in stores is a must. In fact, food handlers in grocery stores must wear face masks, period. They handle food and packaging.
We are gambling with lives of loved ones. COVID-19 sickens and kills. Let’s get serious about this. — Bill Messerschmidt, Randall
