To the Editor:

Do you think defunding law enforcement is a good idea?

Do you think the U.S. Constitution should be changed or abolished?

Do you think Antifa and BLM members should be free to riot, burn, steal, etc., without being punished?

Do you think the First and Second Amendments should be abolished?

Do you think the United States should become a socialist country?

Are you ready to turn your guns over to the government?

A yes answer to any of the above questions is support for Joe Biden’s goals for America.

Let’s keep America great. Vote Trump for president. — Richard Japp, Cushing.

