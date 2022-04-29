Josiah Donald Larson, 24, Karlstad (formerly of Strandquist), was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation, 120 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
The charge stems from a Sept. 15, 2021, incident during which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 5:40 a.m. report of suspicious activity at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery located near Camp Ripley. The caller reported that there was a “suspicious male subject” on the side of the highway with no shirt on. He was reportedly putting signs and other miscellaneous items around the entryway to the cemetery.
Deputies arrived on scene, located the suspect and identified him as Larson. He told law enforcement that he was “decorating” the entryway to the cemetery because it “made him feel better.” Deputies noted that there were items strewn about the entryway to the cemetery, including road signs, mailboxes, traffic cones and other miscellaneous items.
Larson told law enforcement that he stole the items from “random places along the road” during his drive from Princeton. Specifically, he said he had taken a large railroad sign from a post just down the road from where they were at the time.
Deputies noted that there were several items in the bed of Larson’s pickup truck. They included more road signs, signs from several businesses in Little Falls and some mailboxes with Little Falls addresses.
The value of the items stolen was believed to be more than $1,000.
