Swanville Public School announced eighth grader Karley Loven was chosen as the March Junior High student of the month. Loven is the daughter of John and Tanya Loven.
When she has nothing to do, Loven enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing basketball and reading. In the future she plans to go to college to play basketball and for social work but her ultimate dream is to play basketball for her career and to travel.
Since sixth grade, Loven has played sports which include volleyball, basketball and softball. She started playing in the band in fourth grade and was voted to be on Student Council in seventh grade.
Loven has played basketball for the Minnesota Comets since sixth grade and attended Camp Lebanon since third grade. She volunteers to help at bible camps and clean the highway with her grandma.
Loven is consistently on the A Honor Roll. She received the social studies and band student of the year in seventh grade. She also recently took third place in the Minnesota Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship.
“Karley Loven is an outstanding choice for Student of the Month. Karley is a very determined student/athlete. She has a strong work ethic and wants to continuously work to get better. Even though Karley is only an eighth-grader, she is already a role model to many students and has gained the respect of both staff and her peers. She doesn’t seek attention, but because of her caring personality, people gravitate to her,” said teacher, activities director and coach Aaron Gapinski.
Loven’s advice to other students is “Keep your head high and always find the positive in a negative situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.