Stacy Lee Kanieski, 48, Little Falls was charged with a third degree felony for sale of a narcotic.

The charge stems from an April 2020 investigation, where a confidential informant contacted an investigator and said that they could allegedly purchase a quantity of meth from Kanieski.

The CI then allegedly arranged a purchase of the meth at Kanieski’s residence in Little Falls.

Investigators provided the CI with buy money, and the CI was allegedly observed entering Kanieski’s house, and then leaving a few minutes later.

The CI and the investigator allegedly met following the purchase, and the CI alleged that they provided Kanieski with the buy money, and in turn received a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

The substance later field tested positive for meth.

If convicted, Kanieski faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Load comments