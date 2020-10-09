Stacy Lee Kanieski, 48, Little Falls was charged with a third degree felony for sale of a narcotic.
The charge stems from an April 2020 investigation, where a confidential informant contacted an investigator and said that they could allegedly purchase a quantity of meth from Kanieski.
The CI then allegedly arranged a purchase of the meth at Kanieski’s residence in Little Falls.
Investigators provided the CI with buy money, and the CI was allegedly observed entering Kanieski’s house, and then leaving a few minutes later.
The CI and the investigator allegedly met following the purchase, and the CI alleged that they provided Kanieski with the buy money, and in turn received a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance later field tested positive for meth.
If convicted, Kanieski faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.