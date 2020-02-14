Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Kali Schirmers has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Karla Bearce and Greg Schirmers.
Schirmers’ academic success is indicated by her recurrent presence on the A honor roll and her induction to the LFCHS Honor Society as a junior.
Schirmers is a three-sport athlete for the Flyers. During the fall and spring seasons, she can be found showing her skills as a runner on the cross country and track and field teams. As a sophomore and a junior, her success was evidenced by the distinction of All-Conference selection. During the winter months, Schirmers participates in gymnastics and was named All-Conference Honorable Mention during her junior season. As a junior, Schirmers was named Female Athlete of the Month of April for LFCHS.
When Schirmers isn’t busy with schooling, athletics and instrumental music, she gives of her time to her church community helping with PF3 nights and volunteering at quilt bingo. She has also helped with highway cleanup and provided traffic control during the Little Falls Craft Fair.
Jeff Massmann, high school physical education teacher, describes Schirmers as a young lady who leads by example in the classroom. Not only does she stay on top of her own homework, she motivates her peers to find personal success as well, he said.
“Kali is a young lady who brightens everyone’s day. She is a leader in our student body and has friends at all grade levels. As a Link leader, she has worked to help the freshman transition to the high school and make all students feel welcome. Kali is always exhibiting Flyer Pride by showing the importance of respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety,” Massmann said.
Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, LFCHS science teacher, also feels Schirmers is the model of Flyer Pride.
“Kali asks questions, keeps herself organized, participates in class and serves as a leader for her peer group. She is someone who can be trusted to do the right thing; she follows through, is conscientious and stands out among her peers. Kali is a model scholar who can even encourage and raise the level of involvement in those around her,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
“Kali has been a dedicated participant in Flyer athletics during her high school career and has performed at a high level of completion, yet she always remains humble. I feel lucky to have Kali in class; I enjoy her presence as she always lights up the room with her smile. I am certain she will achieve anything and everything she sets her mind to,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
Schirmers cites going for runs, spending time with friends and family and reading, as favorite ways to spend her free time.
After graduation, Schirmers plans to attend UW-Superior to major in criminal justice and Spanish. She hopes to work for the Minneapolis Police Department one day.
