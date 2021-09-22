Joyce Irene Reintjes Crowder, business woman and resident of Little Falls and Park Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2021, with her loving children at her side. Joyce was born in Sherburne County, MN, to the late William Gilbert Mahowald Reintjes and Florence Elizabeth Stevens Wright when her parents were attending a family reunion.
Joyce grew up on the well-known Major Ashley Cutter Morrill farm at the confluence of the Little Elk and the Mississippi Rivers, two miles north of Little Falls. Her mother, Florence, had bought the farm in 1924 at the age of eighteen and loved to refer to it as “on the French side of the Louisiana Purchase.” Her father, William, was an associate of the Kiewel Brewery Company and the founder of the Sanitary Milk and Ice Cream Company. On the Reintjes farm they raised, among other crops, the berries that were used for some of the ice cream flavors. Joyce loved to bring school friends to her father’s business as he allowed them to eat as much ice cream and novelties as they wanted. Her favorite flavor was White House Vanilla which had plenty of maraschino cherries.
Joyce adored and looked up to her older sister Marion, who always had her best interests at heart. Her favorite teacher was Miss Ann Flack at District 33 Country School. Joyce (as well as all her daughters) attended St. Francis Girls High School. She was entrusted by the nuns to do errands and pay bills for them during lunchtime as she had one of the few cars. Mary Lou Thelander was her best friend from an early age and throughout her life.
On August 1, 1949, Joyce married Paul Charles Crowder, the love of her life, at Sacred Heart/St. Francis Xavier French Catholic Church in Little Falls. In what was the wedding event of the year, the couple married in a double ceremony with her sister Marion and her groom. Joyce and Paul’s courtship had been romantic and Paul took every opportunity to “buzz” the Reintjes farm when flying his plane.
In later years, the couple enjoyed social activities and outings with close friends and family. They loved to dance and to travel. Joyce was thrilled to accompany Paul when he flew his airplane. She was so adept at the controls that he was sure she could take over in an emergency. This remarkable couple shared nearly 60 years together before Paul’s passing in 2009.
Joyce was beautiful inside and out. She was demure, but also proud of the royal heritage she had through the Mahowalds (her paternal grandmother’s family) of Luxembourg. Her maternal grandfather was a direct descendant of Deacon Samuel Wright from Old Saybrook, Connecticut and related to the Wright brothers. Ironically, Katherine Hepburn’s descendants also came from Old Saybrook, Connecticut and people would often say that Joyce and she looked alike! Joyce appreciated art and sculpture, unusual china (the Itasca State Park Centennial Minnesota pattern), elaborate flower gardens and being surrounded by beautiful things.
Joyce instilled in her family a deep love and respect for the Creator, the Bible and the Earth. She believed passionately in her community of Little Falls. She helped to promote and restore historic buildings, saved parks and art. She was a charter member of the Morrison County Humane Society, treasurer of the Friends of the Dewey-Radke House and a member of the Pierz Lions Club.
All mothers are special, but there are many things about Joyce which make her truly unique.
Perhaps because Joyce was born on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, she had a great love of animals, especially the dogs she had all her life. A special dog found its way into Joyce’s heart not long after she lost her husband. One day when she and her son Brian had arrived at the family cabin, a German Shepherd was lying on the driveway. It wasn’t a dog they recognized, but they fed and cared for her, expecting to learn that someone was looking for their pet. That phone call never came and, for the next twelve years, Octavia remained by Joyce’s side. In fact, the dog’s devotion and intelligence have protected Joyce and other family members from serious harm several times.
Joyce was extremely smart and clever. Some might even say a genius. She could write cursive penmanship backwards as quickly as forwards. Proficient at Gregg shorthand, she continued to use it all her life, from business accounts to grocery lists and personal journals. She was an avid reader and read books starting with the last page and reading forward.
Joyce was ahead of her time in many things and one was health care. She was a poster child for Prevention magazine. She appreciated the advice it provided about vitamins, supplements and also unconventional medical treatment. Over the years she learned and utilized the skill of reflexology and embraced other holistic therapies.
Joyce was fun-loving and always willing to try something new. She enjoyed water skiing most of her life. In the summers at Fish Trap Lake, she and Paul taught many, many young people to water ski. And she amazed everyone by water skiing at the age of eighty! She and her son Brian were charter members of the Spirit of St. Louis Investment Club. They and eight others had fun tinkering with the stock market for two decades. She relished a good game of bridge and when Mahjong was the rage, she was ready for the challenge.
Joyce and her family have established and contributed to several endowments and scholarship funds. They support women entrepreneurs, aviation, education and the arts at various universities in Minnesota and North Dakota, as well as the Dawson-Boyd High School in Dawson, MN.
Joyce is survived by his children, Rebecca Fulford of Maple Grove, Benjamin Crowder and wife Tracie of Seminole, FL, Matthew Crowder and wife Jacqueline, Michelle Kern and husband Terry, Brian-Paul Crowder, all of Little Falls, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister Delores from rural Little Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Reintjes, her loving husband Paul, her precious daughters Elizabeth Joyce and Brenda Louise, her devoted sister Marion and special friends Donald and Sherry Gustafson.
A memorial service at the Crowder family mausoleum at the Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls and a reception are planned for a later date.
Honorary urn bearers are Dr. William and Marion Magee, Dr. O.E. and Janice Wiger, Robin Hensel, Ronald Hamilton, Cheryl Turcotte, Jackie Oelfke and Robyn and Stacy Young.
A special thank you is extended to Joyce’s oncologist, Dr. Dahlia Elkadi, for the excellent treatment she provided to her for over a decade.”
