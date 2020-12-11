When I was a young pastor, I told everyone how I thought fruitcake was formed from someone who was not able to follow a recipe. Or perhaps it was the same one that people continued to re-gift. I also mentioned the Christmas season and how people work so hard to clean their house when the pastor comes over and I’m not coming to see the house, I’m coming to visit them.
The emotion that ought to be deeply experienced during the Christmas season and, in turn, displayed in our behavior should be joy. The Bible says, “But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation. I will sing the Lord’s praise, for he has been good to me.” –Psalm 13:5-6
This verse declares that our reaction to the salvation God freely offers which began when Jesus came into the world as a baby that very first Christmas should be that of rejoicing.
In this Old Testament verse, the word translated for rejoice actually means “to exult, to go about or to be excited to levity.” What a stark contrast to the emotions we usually display during the yuletide season.
How hard is it this year to be in joy at the hardships of 2020? That is exactly why our central focus must be that little Christ-child. It was in the midst of anguish, darkness and despair that the light of the angels in heaven who told the shepherds the good news. For us, it’s in the midst of a world-wide pandemic, lock-downs, riots and political upheaval that we seek the joy, peace and love of that silent night.
But what if we tried to take our roller coaster of emotions to God, asking him to replace them with joy instead? If we choose to consciously thank God for the indescribable gift of salvation through Jesus, perhaps we could learn to recapture the joy of Christmas. And not just to feel it in our hearts, but to go about during the season, excited to the point of levity, exulting God in the process.
The word exult means “to leap for joy,” and it’s usually connected with a triumph of some kind.
Through Jesus’ birth, death and resurrection, he triumphed over death. We need not fear the future because of the miracle of Christmas. If we have responded to the gospel the good news about Jesus offering us salvation we too can experience a victory over the grave and dwell with God forever in heaven someday. What a reason to rejoice!
Today, let’s chase down some Christmas cheer, but not just keep it to ourselves. Parking our minds on the truth of salvation through Jesus helps us show joy to the world during the Christmas season. A spotless house and homemade fruitcake are optional. And I’m opting out!
Father, may my mind dwell this season on the incredible gift of salvation through Jesus that is the source of all joy in this life and the life to come. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.
