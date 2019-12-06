Jordan Pesta, daughter of Neil Pesta and Brenda Weiss-Pesta, is Royalton High School’s November Artist of the Month. She has explored many different electronic mediums besides the usual, traditional applications that are offered at the high school level.
“I’ve always loved doing art, ever since I could pick up a pencil. Mr. Halverson has helped me further my career in art by offering instruction and support in classes like drawing, painting, and graphic illustration to develop my artistic ability and discover a love of different media,” Pesta said. “My personal favorite mediums are acrylic and watercolor along with drawing digitally on my phone or computer.”
She said illustrating and painting have helped to take the worlds out of her head and onto paper and canvas.
“I want to share the pictures I visualize and the stories I create with the world as much as I can. Each subject has its own abstract way of being viewed, like my toucan painting or watercolor. They are both original paintings inspired by either things I see in life or just brought life in my head,” she said.
Since middle school, Pesta has been bringing characters to life and developing stories about their lives in her head.
“I one day hope to illustrate these stories in a graphic novel. Characters are, in a way, bits and pieces of their creator’s personality projected onto said characters. You create what you are, essentially,” Pesta said.
Visual arts instructor, Carl Halverson, said he thinks that Pesta is the most diversified of all of the talented art students he has ever seen.
“Jordan excels to new levels in every medium that she picks up,” Halverson said. “From traditional to nontraditional art forms; from creating original characters to applying computer generated animation; she transitions so seamlessly. Her original characters tell stories, that are as unique to the reader, as the characters are themselves. The best post secondary options for a student with Jordan’s abilities can’t be judged by where they are located, but rather, by what they are producing in the way of successful artists.”
He listed several artists with a degree earned from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Matthew Meyer, Dan Lund and Justin Weber, who were members of the team of animators who created the Disney film Frozen, which won an Oscar.
“In Jordan’s case, I truly believe that she has all of the ability in the world to pursue character development and illustration and as a career. I also believe that any school with a visual art program, in the area or the state for that matter, would welcome Jordan as a student,” Halverson said.
He said Royalton High School’s visual arts program has graduates who have become art teachers, graphic designers, freelance artists, web page designers, and illustrators to name a few of the many careers in the field.
“We are about to add a famous animator to this list in my opinion. All I can do as a high school art instructor, is try to point her in the direction of her strengths,” Halverson said. “Jordan Pesta has so many artistic strengths, that I believe she will be one of these students who will join the ranks of like the previously mentioned artists above.”
After high school, Pesta hopes to attend a college centered around artistic careers or offering pathways to the art field. She has been looking into, and is in the process of applying to, the Academy of Art University, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and the Savannah College of Art and Design.
