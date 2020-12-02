Pierz Community Education is sponsoring a “Gnome Hunt” in Pierz to support local businesses.
The gnomes are hanging out on the shelves of Pierz area stores, from Buckman to Hillman to Pierz, and are labeled with a name.
Folks can pick up a card at one of the participating businesses and turn it in prior to Dec. 12. For each gnome a person finds, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a large gnome named "Winme."
The sought-after gnomes are handmade, each look a little different from another and each will have a name on their hat.
When someone finds a gnome in a store, they need to write the gnome’s name on their card and have a store employee/clerk verify their card with a stamp/initial.
Once a card is completed, it should be left at the last store visited by Dec. 12.
The hunt ends Saturday, Dec. 12. A drawing will be held from the entries with one lucky hunter winning a gnome of their own. Winner will be announced Dec. 14.
For more information and the list of participating businesses, go to www.pierz.k12.mn.us/gnome-hunt.html or the Pierz Community Education Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.