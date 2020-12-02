wimmegnome

One lucky gnome hunter will win this large gnome, made by Sandy Kimman.

Pierz Community Education is sponsoring a “Gnome Hunt” in Pierz to support local businesses.

The gnomes are hanging out on the shelves of Pierz area stores, from Buckman to Hillman to Pierz, and are labeled with a name.

Folks can pick up a card at one of the participating businesses and turn it in prior to Dec. 12. For each gnome a person finds, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a large gnome named "Winme."

The sought-after gnomes are handmade, each look a little different from another and each will have a name on their hat.

A closeup of one of the gnomes people can search for during the gnome hunt.

When someone finds a gnome in a store, they need to write the gnome’s name on their card and have a store employee/clerk verify their card with a stamp/initial.

Once a card is completed, it should be left at the last store visited by Dec. 12.

The hunt ends Saturday, Dec. 12. A drawing will be held from the entries with one lucky hunter winning a gnome of their own. Winner will be announced Dec. 14.

For more information and the list of participating businesses, go to www.pierz.k12.mn.us/gnome-hunt.html or the Pierz Community Education Facebook page.

A variety of gnomes are located at participating businesses in the Pierz, Buckman and Hillman area.
