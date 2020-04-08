Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced Joey Blair has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for March. He is the son of Michael and Erin Blair.
Blair’s dedication in the classroom is evident to staff at LFCHS. He works hard and has high expectations for himself.
During his four years at LFCHS, Blair was a participant on the soccer team. He has also been incredibly committed to the music program. From wind symphony to jazz combo to the orchestra pit, his talents have been showcased. Blair was also named to the All-Conference band as a junior and was named the Spotlight Theater Outstanding Participant. Rounding out his activities, Blair has served as a Link leader during his junior and senior years.
“You couldn’t ask for a better student to be Student of the Month than Joey Blair. Joey is a talented student who excels as a musician. He is a stand-out percussionist and bassist and has great leadership qualities that translate in and out of the band room,” said Todd Peterson, high school band teacher. “He has gone above and beyond to make sure he and his classmates are ready for all the tasks that are asked of them. Joey brings a positive energy to everything he’s involved in, which in turn gives energy to his classmates, friends and staff. It’s clear that Joey has been a tremendous role model in every organization that he’s been a part of, and has a bright future ahead of him.”
Ann Graeve, high school chemistry teacher, said, “It has been a joy to work with Joey both as a student and as my teaching assistant. Joey has a knack for being able to be driven and goal-oriented and at the same time laid back and joyful. He takes the initiative to seek or create opportunities to help him reach his goals and, in the process, also makes it a point to share his many talents and passions with others.
“He has not only facilitated morning soccer games, but he has also played music at church, for musicals and for many other activities. Additionally, Joey helps fellow students through tutoring,” Graeve said.
Blair has volunteered with his church choir and orchestra.
His hobbies include playing soccer, listening to and playing music and chilling with friends.
Blair will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he will study chemistry.
