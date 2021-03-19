As we near our celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus, here are a few reminders of just how much Jesus loves me – and you!
All I have to do is believe in Jesus and what he did for me.
He bore my sins.
He carried my grief.
He pulled my heavy load.
He signed my pardon.
He paid my price.
He paid my ransom.
He bore my shame in his own nakedness.
He paid for my sins by being the only man to die without sin.
He conquered my enemies.
He spoiled the principalities.
He thwarted Satan’s plans.
He became the ultimate sacrifice.
He took my place.
He let them nail his hands so mine could be lifted up in praise.
He let them nail his feet so mine could be free to walk in His light.
He let them break his heart so mine could be mended.
He let them scourge his body so I could have wholeness of life.
He let them give him a crown of thorns so I could wear a crown of glory.
He let them offer him a bitter cup so I could drink from the Living Water.
He let them beat his back so I could be healed.
He let them mock him so I could have dignity.
He let them crucify him so I could be free.
He let them drag him to an unjust courtroom so I could be justified.
He let them show no mercy so I could have mercy.
He let them take away his rights so I could have grace.
He let them strip him so I could be clothed with righteousness.
He let them put him through agony so I could be mentally whole.
He let them scream at him so I could have peace of mind.
He let them put him in a tomb so I could be resurrected.
He allowed himself to be separated from the Father so I could be reunited with the Father.
He allowed himself to die so I could live.
Jesus paid it all!
