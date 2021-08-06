The Hebrew word for “heart” is “lev,” but it is not as close an equivalent as you might think. Nowadays we tend to use the word “heart” for our emotions, and mind for our thoughts, and will for our decisions. But the Hebrew word “lev” covers the thoughts and decisions much more than the emotions. At the same time, it is a broad word, encompassing the whole inner being of a person.
Thus it is perhaps quite shocking for us to read in Jeremiah 17:9, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?”
My heart, deceitful above all things? My thoughts and ideas and decisions, desperately sick?
In short, “I cannot trust myself.”
This verse is quite unsettling. We all know how unsettling it is to be around someone we can’t trust — we watch our words, we tread as if on eggshells, tiptoeing here and there and trying to hide our vulnerability from anyone who might take advantage of it. Many people down through the ages have isolated themselves, or retreated into a core group of trusted allies, because they could not trust those around them. And our time is no different.
But God would have you know that you cannot retreat far enough from your enemies, you cannot surround yourself well enough with your friends, to escape from the most untrustworthy person of all: “you.” And this is something much worse than optical illusions that we look upon with amusement. God’s Word declares that our hearts will play all sorts of tricks on us, from one end of the day to the other, with the goal of dragging us down to eternal fire.
Such a sinister an enemy within our own fortress — from which we cannot escape — is bad news indeed.
What is to be done? Where can I turn for a friend, when I have an enemy even in my own heart and mind and will?
There is one who has no deceit in his heart, but only truth. He has no malice toward anyone, but compassion. He would not drag you down to the fire of hell, but would raise you up to a seat at the table of the King. He does not lurk in the darkness, waiting to pounce, but stands in the open streets, calling for everyone whose heart has deceived him to come, come and live. Dear friends, his name is Jesus.
Thanks be to God for such a Savior, for such a trustworthy friend who will never deceive us, though we may deceive ourselves!
And thanks be to God for the holy Scriptures! Experts will deceive us. Leaders will deceive us. The most carefully formulated philosophy will deceive us. Books of all kinds, even well-meaning ones, will deceive us. Even our own interpretations of our own experiences will deceive us. The confusion knows no end! The news and social media parade the confusion before our eyes. But the voice of God rings true. The Bible will not deceive us.
The word of God cuts through the confusion to the heart of the issue, and gives us truth: truth about ourselves that stings, and truth about Jesus that heals.
“Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for You are my praise.” Jeremiah 17:14
