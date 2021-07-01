The Randall 2021 Independence Day Medallion was found June 29, by the Jensen family. They searched all around Randall until they finally found it under the city water tower. Pictured are front row: Kyzer Jensen, left, and Reed Jensen. Back row (from left): Randall Mayor Danny L. Noss, Stacy Jensen holding Elly Jensen and Cassandra Jensen.
