Royalton High School announced that Jenna Anderson was named as April Artist of the Month. She is the daughter of Jaime and Jesse Anderson.
Anderson said she never thought not only that art would one day be her favorite class, but also be the direction that she would be heading as far as her post secondary plans went. It all started her freshman year in a high school art class called “Art Techniques.”
“In ninth grade, everything changed for me,” Anderson said. “After I took an intro to art class and was surrounded by a class full of students, I found out that not only did I love to create art, but that painting and drawing just came easy for me.”
Throughout high school she said she tried to take as many art classes as she could.
In the 10th grade, she took art tech class. “In this class, we would try to create many different kinds of art, each unit lasting about one to two weeks,” Anderson said. “Mr. Halverson would take us through step by step drawing or painting units so that everybody got to learn the basics.”
Anderson said the computer graphics unit changed things for her.
“Unlike others who struggled with the technology unit of the class, when I got into graphic design using Photoshop, every project seemed so easy and was so much fun,” she said.
The class created graphic layouts of business cards, designed and created logos, fake advertisements and multi-layered photography projects
“When we finished this unit, Halverson said, ‘Do you people realize that what you just completed was very similar to a few of the first six weeks of projects at St. Cloud Technical College’s Graphic Design program?’ That’s when it really hit me. I finally knew what I wanted to do after graduation,” Anderson said.
Carl Halverson, Royalton visual arts instructor, said Anderson seemed bored with the pace of the class when she had to wait for others to catch up.
He asked her to be his staff aide.
“Most of the time, no matter what medium that we may explore in the art room, I can usually borrow those top of the class, gifted students’ abilities to help those who are struggling without them feeling dumb. That quality is what separates the really good kids in my opinion,” Halverson said.
Anderson said during her senior year, Halverson “kind of” pushed her into being part of the yearbook staff.
“This was a very stressful time for me. I was working on about six or seven different projects at the same time with deadlines for each one. Every time that I finished one page design, he would give me another totally different assignment,” she said. “But I learned so much, and I feel like I am ready and confident as I head to Bemidji State University, where I will major in graphic design. I am excited to do something that I love, and I wouldn’t have probably ever found it without Halverson forcing me to try something new.”
