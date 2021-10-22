Jeffrey John Jelinski, 51, Little Falls, received five years of probation in Morrison County District Court after being convicted on a felony count of threats of violence.
The initial charges stemmed from a Feb. 14 incident, where a man called the general newsroom at Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and left a voice message during which he said, “Yeah guys, this is news story for you. News flash. Here’s the deal, the Little Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, Minnesota, is going down on Feb. 15. We are going to get a new dance hall, guys. It’s going down on Feb. 15 on President’s Day, no matter what.” The message, which was forwarded to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, went on in a similar manner for about a minute and a half.
An investigator with the Sheriff’s Office later spoke with the owner of the Falls Ballroom, who told him that on Feb. 14, his wife had received a phone call at the Ballroom. The man on the phone told his wife that “something big was going down at the Ballroom and that the building would be burnt down on Presidents’ Day.” The owner was also made aware of the threatening message left with MPR the same day and said he was in fear for his business, family and customers.
The owner told law enforcement he had two separate events planned for Feb. 15, both of which were canceled by the organizers when they were informed about the threats. The owner said he lost a lot of money for his business because of the threats.
The Sheriff’s Office maintained a deputy with a squad car at the Falls Ballroom on Presidents’ Day as a precaution.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was aware that over the prior few weeks, Jelinski had been leaving “bizarre and menacing” messages with various persons and government officials throughout Morrison County, including the Morrison County Jail, Morrison County Administration, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Camp Ripley. Staff from the Sheriff’s Office allegedly recognized Jelinski’s voice on the message left with MPR.
On Feb. 15, a deputy went to Jelinski’s residence and spoke to him regarding the threats made toward the Ballroom. The deputy played the voicemail left with MPR, and Jelinski admitted that it was him. He told law enforcement he “didn’t really think it was a threat.” He continued to change the subject and would not directly answer the deputy’s questions. The deputy said throughout the conversation, Jelinski “did not seem remorseful and was grinning during much of the conversation.” He did not give a clear explanation as to why he left the messages.
Jelinski was placed under arrest and taken to jail. A search found he was in possession of a phone with the subscriber number matching the one that was used to call the Falls Ballroom and MPR on Feb. 14.
Jelinski was fined $135 and if he violates his probation, faces a four-year stay in a Minnesota correctional facility.
Disclaimer: The Jeffrey John Jelinski in the above story is not the same Jeffrey Jelinski who serves on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.