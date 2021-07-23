Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) have been in Minnesota since 1968. Historically, Central Minnesota has not had to deal with them on a large scale. In recent years that trend has been changing. I have confirmed several sightings of Japanese beetle over the last two weeks.
The Japanese beetle is incredibly distinct with its metallic green head and thorax and copper brown wing covers. The beetle also has five white patches of hair along the abdomen. Unlike some invasive species the Japanese Beetle is easy to spot due to the size (1/3 – 1/2 inch).
While some invasive insects only attack certain species, or types, of plants the Japanese beetle adult feeds on over 300 different plant species. These range from turf, fruits and vegetables, trees and shrubs, flowers, to field crops. Damage can be recognized on leaves by the skeletonized, lace like appearance. The adults feed on the leaf tissue leaving behind the major veins. Petals of flowers are also eaten and will turn brown. On most mature and healthy plants, the damage is mostly cosmetic. Large trees and shrubs will survive significant feeding. Healthy flowering plants will have their blossoms ruined, but the plant is likely to survive. Young or unhealthy trees, and most fruits, vegetables and herbs that are significantly eaten may not survive. Turf damage is mostly done by the larvae that feed on the root systems of grass.
While most damage is cosmetic many people wish to remove the beetle from their plants and help maintain low populations. Do not use Japanese beetle traps. These are often sold at garden centers and will end up attracting more beetles to your area. While the traps do capture a large number of beetles, it will attract a greater number than it traps. In the end, traps cause more harm than good. If you are dealing with a small population or a yard-sized area, you should consider hand removing the beetles and dropping them in a bucket of soapy water. Damaged leaves from adult feeding attracts more beetles to the area so daily management will help in reducing your numbers.
If you are dealing with a large area or the number of adult beetles is overwhelming, you can consider chemical controls. Depending on the plants that they are feasting on, the size of those plants and your desire for reapplication will determine which products you use. Find more specifics at www.extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-insects/japanese-beetles. Always read and follow the label instructions.
More detailed information on Japanese beetles can be found at www.extension.umn.edu and putting “Japanese Beetles” in the search bar or reach out to a local Extension educator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.