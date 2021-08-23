IWCO sent a letter to Rapid Response of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), stating its intention to close its IWCO Direct facility in Little Falls, effective on or about Jan. 1, 2022.
The letter said “A change in business needs has necessitated the transition for us.”
The notice was sent to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The facility closure
is expected to be permanent.
CEO, John Ashe, notified the team in Little Falls at an in-person employee meeting this morning (Monday, Aug. 23) to which all employees were invited.
The letter said IWCO’s plan is to transition out of the facility in two phases:
1) Approximately 50% of the employee base (about 165 employees) will have their last day of employment on Nov. 1, 2021; and
2) The remaining 50% of the employee base (about 165 employees) is expected to work through Jan.
1, 2022.
The letter stated that the impacted employees are not represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist.
“We will continue pay through the last date worked and benefits will continue through the end of the month in which the employees are terminated. We are offering retention bonuses to eligible employees who remain with us through their scheduled termination date and who meet performance guidelines. Other information listed at 29 C.F.R. § 639.7(e) will be maintained on site and will be made readily accessible to you upon request,” the letter read.
IWCO stated it had reached out to Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka.
“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best services possible to our employees to prepare them for the facility closure. We are hoping the State Rapid Response and Trade Adjustment Assistance Program also will be able to assist us with offering services like resume and interview preparation, financial planning and the filing of claims for unemployment if necessary,” the letter read.
IWCO apologized in advance for the impact this closure may have on the community. “Operating out of Little Falls has been a positive experience for IWCO Direct. We welcome any suggestions your team might have as to ways in which we can support our team and the community during this change,” the letter read.
Rapid Response of MnDEED received the “Warn” letter from IWCO Direct. In an email, Rapid Response said the affected employees are not represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist. It is unknown if this layoff/closure has trade implications at this time.
