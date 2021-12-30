I grew up in the ’90s, the decade with some of the greatest boy bands ever. There was one that I remember hitting the charts regularly with their smooth, melodic voices getting hit after hit. They were none other than Boyz II Men. They had a love ballad titled, “Yesterday” that has a line in it that says, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.”
For me, this rings true as we finish out the year that was 2021 and enter a new one. This will be my last inspirational article and I want to say thank you to the Morrison County Record and the local ministerial association for the opportunity to be a part of this publication.
Our family is saying goodbye to Little Falls after 12-plus years in this wonderful community. We have enjoyed our time here and seen our community grow and develop during our time. Goodbyes are always hard, but they are a part of the human experience.
There is something about leaving one season of life and entering into a new one. Each transition brings with it, its own blessings and challenges. I have no idea how your year went. Maybe it was one of your hardest, or maybe it was a year of tremendous growth for you.
Wherever you find yourself, the beginning of a new year is always a great time to look ahead and see what could be. The apostle Paul writes to us in Philippians 3:12b-14, “But I press on to possess that perfection for which Christ Jesus first possessed me. 13 No, dear brothers and sisters, I have not achieved it, but I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, 14 I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us. (NLT)”
There will always be things we will look back at and say, ‘I wish I wouldn’t have done that or I wish I didn’t have to say goodbye to them.’
It’s natural at times to reflect and look where we’ve come from, but our ultimate goal in our lives, and yes in our faith, is to look forward to what Jesus is calling us towards. You may set some goals for yourself this week, make sure you include times of prayer where you ask the Lord what he wants you to become and be this next year. I believe God has greater things in store for you this year than you could dream up yourself.
It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s exciting to dream of what could be next. Let this be a year where you dream bigger than ever before. God bless you and we will continue to pray for this community and for those who call this place home.
