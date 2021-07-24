2021 Morrison County Fair back with traditional favorites and more
As everything else, the Morrison County Fair in Little Falls was put on hold for 2020. But this year, organizers are excited to invite everyone to enjoy the county get-together, Thursday – Saturday, July 29 – 31.
It will feature favorites such as the Ag Learning Center, exhibits, entertainment, card tournaments, a vintage car show, the milking contest and grandstand favorites such as the motocross and tuff truck and car competition. This year, the fair will welcome the “Hillbilly Science Spectacular” and a bean bag tournament, hosted by the Morrison County United Way, as well as music by Brix and Leathers, the Slew Foot Family Band, Sue’s Country Sunshine Band and more. A talent show will showcase area talent Saturday, July 31.
Plans are for the Gopher State Carnival to be on the grounds daily with rides and food vendors. As always, the 4-H’ers will be showing their stuff, with their eyes toward a trip to the Minnesota State Fair.
Also on the Fairgrounds, a variety of 50-plus indoor and outdoor vendors, a farmers market, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association daily exhibit, as well as the exhibit by the Morrison County Historical Society.
While there is no admission to attend the fair, there are parking fees — $3 per car for daily parking; a $5 three-day parking pass per car. Only services animals will be allowed on the grounds, so guests should leave their pets at home.
The slate of events includes:
Thursday, July 29:
The Fair opens at noon, with an opening ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem.
- Noon – 7 p.m., antique tractor display, by the Greater MN Two Cylinder Club.
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — entertainment by Sailor Jerri Acoustics.
- 2 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show.
- 4 p.m. – Hillbilly Science Spectacular Kids Show.
- 5 p.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show.
- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Entertainment by Sue’s Country Sunshine Band and Variety Show and students. 6 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pull.
- 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bingo.
- 7 p.m. — Tuff Truck and Car Competition at the Grandstand.
- 9 p.m. – midnight — Entertainment by Zakk Grandahl Music.
Friday, July 30:
- 8 a.m. — 4-H and open Dairy Goat Show.
- Noon — Fairgrounds open.
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Entertainment by Brix and Leathers.
- Noon — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 12:30 p.m. — Smear card tournament.
- 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bingo.
- 2 p.m. — 4-H general Livestock Show.
- 2 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Antique Auto Show, courtesy of the Lone Eagle Auto Club.
- 3 p.m. — Entertainment by Brix and Leathers.
- 4 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 6 p.m. — United Way Bean Bag Tournament. Co-ed two person teams, cash prizes and trophies; double elimination; 24 teams. Cost is $40 per team with preregistration or $50 per team same day registration. Funds raised will support programs in Morrison County.
- 6 p.m. — Entertainment by Christian Strutz Acoustics.
- 7 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 7 p.m. — Friday Night Lights Horse Event.
- 7 p.m. — 4x4 Truck Pull at the Grandstand.
- 8 p.m. - midnight — Entertainment by RJ Graff Band.
Saturday, July 31:
- 8 a.m. – Open Horse Show.
- 9 a.m. – 4-H and Open Dairy Cattle Show.
- 10 a.m. — Fair opens.
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Jellyfish Co. Balloon Twisting.
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Entertainment by Social Security Express.
- 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Visitors can paint with AGRI + Culture and Tiny School of Art Mural.
- Noon – 3 p.m. — Paw Patrol.
- 12:30 p.m. — “500” Card tournament.
- 12:30 p.m. — Milking Contest in the Show Arena.
- 12:30 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bingo.
- 2 p.m. – Entertainment by the Slew Foot Family Band.
- 2:30 p.m. – Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 3:45 p.m. — Century Farm Recognition.
- 4 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 4 p.m. — 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction.
- 5:30 p.m. — Hillbilly Science Spectacular.
- 6 p.m. — 4-H Premier Showmanship.
- 6 p.m. — Talent Show.
- 7 p.m. — Saturday Night Lights Horse Event.
- 7 p.m. — Demolition Derby in the Grandstand.
- 8 p.m. – midnight — Red Letter Band.
Talent Show Divisions:
- Pre-teen — ages 12 and younger.
- Teen — ages 13 - 18.
- Open Division — Open to all contestants regardless of age.
Morrison County may send the winner in each division to the State Fair Amateur’s Talent Contest. Judges’ decisions will be final regarding act sent to the State Fair Contest. Prizes awarded for each division are first – $100; second – $75; third – $50 and fourth – $25. For rules and a registration form for the contest, visit www.morrisonfair.com.
