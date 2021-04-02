This is taken from a sermon by Deacon Ken Rosha.
It is no small thing the Church recalls and relives in Holy Week and Easter when the Son of Man goes to death and on to resurrection in obedience to the Father.
It is no small thing, that God should create outside himself another realm of being, heaven and earth, and do so simply to share his joy.
It is no small thing, that the Israelite people, through the prophets, should carry hope for all mankind.
It is no small thing, what happens tonight, that after having sent his servants, the prophets, God should send his beloved son.
It is no small thing: the birth and the life, the death and the resurrection of the God-man, Son of God and son of Mary. The Son of God, who could call himself the resurrection and the life, “tasted death for everyone.”
It is no small thing that the Son of God, whose whole being was for the Father and for others, should have accepted such rejection and loneliness.
It is no small thing we celebrate tonight. Rather, everything else is measured by it. “O truly blessed night, worthy alone to know the time and hour when Christ rose from the underworld!” Do we grasp this phrase? Do we grasp what it means to say that our Lord Jesus Christ rose, came back, from the world of the dead? We celebrate this night that the Son of God and son of Mary, be raised by his Father to a new and immortal life, become a life-giving Spirit, and pour the Spirit out upon us. Our Lord Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, is standing even now behind the gates of Time to come as our Judge and Savior.
It is no small thing, if we put our faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, we too can pass already from death to life. We too, in baptism, can go into the tomb with him and join him in death, and therefore join him in his victory over death. We can have the Holy Spirit rest on us.
It is no small thing, our Lord Jesus Christ, by his death and resurrection, has done for us and still does. We believe that he will carry, bear with, secretly sustain, pick up again, put right, shepherd, shower kindnesses on, stand by in our trials, and walk with us through the valley of the shadow of death, and doing this over our lifetime.
Praised be Jesus Christ! This is the night! If we take away anything from this most Holy Night, let it be this: it is no small thing we are involved with tonight, no small thing that Someone, this One, the Son of God, Jesus Christ, has died and risen for us. It is no small thing to believe and have hope.
