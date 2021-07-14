A motorcyclist was injured Monday, July 12, north of Buckman.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 9:42 a.m., that a motorcycle accident with injuries had occurred on Highway 25, near 270th Avenue, approximately one mile north of Buckman, in Pierz Township.
The Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle driven by Robert Morley, 78, of Isanti, was traveling north on Highway 25 while approaching 270th Avenue. Morley entered the curve and ended up in the ditch and rolled. Morley was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Morley was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
