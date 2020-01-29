Due to a fiber cut somewhere in the Little Falls area Morrison County Government Center does not have connection to State of Minnesota which provides internet connection to all departments. Currently, the county is unable to process most all transactions. A release will be issued when it's back up and running.
The county is sorry for the inconvenience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.