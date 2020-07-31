At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and its partner affiliates will hold a free screening of the documentary Angst online to open up a dialogue about youth and anxiety. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion led by mental health professionals.
Angst producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time.
There are 1,000 tickets available for this event. Register at www.namimn.org. For more information, please call NAMI Minnesota at (651) 645-2948, Ext. 118.
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54% of females and 46% of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment. Everyone involved in the development of “Angst” has a personal experience with anxiety – from the producers to the interviewees.
“The conversation surrounding mental health really hits home for me,” said Michael Phelps. “Many people don’t understand how debilitating mental illness truly can be, and even more than that, how common it is, yet people are afraid to have the serious discussions about it. I welcomed the opportunity to be a part of Angst to further the dialogue around mental health and to help people understand the impact anxiety has on our mental state and encourage people, especially kids, to ask for help.”
The screening is made possible through the support of NAMI Dakota County, NAMI Hennepin County, NAMI Ramsey County and NAMI Washington County. For more information, email directorofoutreach@namimn.org.
