Oct. 14 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a phone scam.

Oct. 14 — A resident on Broadway West reported identity theft.

Oct. 14 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

Oct. 15 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

Oct. 16 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Oct. 17 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.

Oct. 17 — A resident on 13th Street Southwest reported damage done to their mailbox.

Oct. 17 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported damage done to the inside of their car.

Oct. 18 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Oct. 19 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.

