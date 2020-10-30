Oct. 14 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a phone scam.
Oct. 14 — A resident on Broadway West reported identity theft.
Oct. 14 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.
Oct. 15 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
Oct. 16 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Oct. 17 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.
Oct. 17 — A resident on 13th Street Southwest reported damage done to their mailbox.
Oct. 17 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported damage done to the inside of their car.
Oct. 18 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Oct. 19 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.