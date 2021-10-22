Oct. 14 — A resident on 83rd Street in Hillman reported someone had stolen their mail from their mailbox.

Oct. 16 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

Oct. 17 — A resident on Dollars Drive in Pillager reported the theft of a wallet.

Oct. 20 — A business on Highway 10 West in Motley reported a gas drive-off.

