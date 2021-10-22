Oct. 6 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported the theft of a dirt bike.
Oct. 11 — A resident on Fourth Street Southwest reported a theft.
Oct. 11 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam in which a person on the phone was trying to get personal information.
Oct. 12 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a theft of services.
