Oct. 22 — A resident on Bison Road in Randall reported a scam.
Oct. 24 — A resident on Nature Road and Sage Road in Foley reported someone had damaged their fence.
Oct. 24 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported trucks whipping around and damaged the field at the Belle Prairie Park.
Oct. 25 — A resident on Abaca Road in Burtrum reported a scam in which they had donated to a political campaign three times for a total of $95, but when they checked their account, it showed 12 donations for a total of $335.
Oct. 25 — A resident on 203rd Street in Pierz reported two bullet holes in one of their deer stands.
Oct. 26 — A resident on 183rd Street in Pierz reported a burglary. Missing was a set of 1/2 karat gold diamond earrings, valued at $600, a silver diamond ring valued at $800, a man’s Elgin watch, valued at $50.
Oct. 26 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.
Oct. 26 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a scam in which they tried to buy a wood stove from a someone selling it on Facebook. The two met up in the Cities and the resident gave the subject cash and was to receive a receipt and address to pick up the stove, but the address did not exist. The subject said they would return the money, but never showed up at a meeting place and stopped returning calls or messages.
Oct. 28 — A resident on Timber Lane in Cushing reported a burglary underway.
Oct. 28 — A resident on Creamery Drive in Pierz reported items had been stolen from a property where a house is being built. Stolen were a masonry saw on a table, value about $1,800, a yellow halogen light on a stand, valued at $50 and a shop push broom, valued at $30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.