Oct. 22 — A resident on Bison Road in Randall reported a scam.

Oct. 24 — A resident on Nature Road and Sage Road in Foley reported someone had damaged their fence.

Oct. 24 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported trucks whipping around and damaged the field at the Belle Prairie Park.

Oct. 25 — A resident on Abaca Road in Burtrum reported a scam in which they had donated to a political campaign three times for a total of $95, but when they checked their account, it showed 12 donations for a total of $335.

Oct. 25 — A resident on 203rd Street in Pierz reported two bullet holes in one of their deer stands.

Oct. 26 — A resident on 183rd Street in Pierz reported a burglary. Missing was a set of 1/2 karat gold diamond earrings, valued at $600, a silver diamond ring valued at $800, a man’s Elgin watch, valued at $50.

Oct. 26 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.

Oct. 26 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a scam in which they tried to buy a wood stove from a someone selling it on Facebook. The two met up in the Cities and the resident gave the subject cash and was to receive a receipt and address to pick up the stove, but the address did not exist. The subject said they would return the money, but never showed up at a meeting place and stopped returning calls or messages.

Oct. 28 — A resident on Timber Lane in Cushing reported a burglary underway.

Oct. 28 — A resident on Creamery Drive in Pierz reported items had been stolen from a property where a house is being built. Stolen were a masonry saw on a table, value about $1,800, a yellow halogen light on a stand, valued at $50 and a shop push broom, valued at $30.

