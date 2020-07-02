To the Editor:
I am writing in response to last week’s letter from the chair of the Democrat party in Morrison County.
He criticized Paul Gazelka and Ron Kresha for not compromising with Democrats in the special session. A compromise requires concessions on both sides. The Democrats’ idea of a compromise is Republicans going along with what they want.
Why didn’t the statewide Democrats in the Senate work with the Republican majority in the Senate to come to an agreement?
Why did Governor Walz call a special session and waste all that money without working out an agreement with the Senate majority prior to the special session?
Or did Governor Walz want the special session to fail so that he could blame Republicans?
I am proud of the job that Paul Gazelka and Ron Kresha are doing in the Legislature. They are both doing an excellent job of upholding Republican values of supporting the rule of law, holding the line on taxes and supporting limited government.
— Aleta Edin, Burtrum
