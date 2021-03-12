Nearly every incumbent in 20 townships held his or her seat during Tuesday’s township elections. Voters in Platte Township decided not to hold their elections in November.
Townships that held elections include: Agram, Belle Prairie, Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Darling, Granite, Green Prairie, Lakin, Leigh, Little Falls, Motley, Parker, Pike Creek, Platte, Ripley, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers.
Township election results that were reported include:
Agram Township: Incumbent Supervisor David Janson - 14 votes; Treasurer Galen Stumpf - 15 votes.
Belle Prairie: With 49 votes cast, incumbent Supervisor Greg Colombe was re-elected with 45 votes. The incumbent treasurer did not file for re-election. Jennifer Knopik won the treasurer’s seat with 38 write-in votes, while Mary Waytashek had nine write-in votes and Sheryl Stanek had one write-in vote.
Bellevue: Twenty-three voters re-elected incumbents Supervisor Duane Doble for a three-year-term, and Supervisor S. Donald Rudolph for a one-year term, as well as Incumbent Treasurer Christina Noyes.
Buckman Township: Thirty-two voters cast a ballot. Incumbent Ralph Hanneken was re-elected with 30 votes, while Tom Thies and Jim Meyer each received one vote. Incumbent Treasurer Daniel Oldakowski (who took over for Jane Funk when she moved out of the area), received 29 votes and Gladys Brixius received three votes. A question on the ballot: “Shall ‘Option B’, providing for the appointment of the treasurer by the town board, be adopted for the government of the town?” was approved with 16 voting in favor and nine voting against.
Buh: Fourteen voters turned out to elect Bobby Kasper as supervisor with 13 votes, to replace Duane Schraut. Amy Zupan-Virnig was re-elected as treasurer with 12 votes.
Culdrum: With 33 voters casting ballots, Raymond Posterick beat out incumbent Supervisor Thomas Mrozek on a 19-14 vote. All of Posterick’s votes were write-ins.
Darling: Incumbent Supervisor John Tabatt was re-elected with 14 votes and incumbent Treasurer Jon Nelson with 22 votes. Eleven voters wrote in the name of Randy Swan for supervisor.
Granite: Ten voters re-elected Supervisor Curt Banach and Treasurer Allen Welle, who each received seven votes. Josh Boser received two write-in votes for supervisor and Eileen Hargrave received one write-in vote for treasurer.
Green Prairie: Incumbent Supervisor Dan Maslowski was re-elected; Wayne Stoner was elected as supervisor, for a one-year term and incumbent Treasurer Mary Hoover was re-elected. Seventeen voters cast a unanimous ballot.
Lakin: Thirteen residents cast a ballot — 13 to re-elect incumbent Supervisor Jamie Rueckert and 12 to re-elect incumbent Treasurer Lana Schmidtbauer.
Leigh: Attempts to reach the township clerk for results were unsuccessful.
Little Falls Township: Incumbents Supervisor Charles Parins and Treasurer Joann Sowada each received 18 votes to be re-elected.
Motley: Eleven voters unanimously re-elected Supervisor Verde Pepin and Treasurer Harvey Macheel.
Parker: Thirty-six residents cast a ballot, with incumbent Randy Rutz receiving 23 votes. Thirteen votes were cast for Terry Schwanke for supervisor. Incumbent Treasurer Stephanie Scepurek received 33 votes, with one vote written in for Pam Bellamy.
Pike Creek: Incumbents Supervisor Adam Boone and Treasurer Sara Posterick were re-elected by 64 voters, with 37 and 59 votes, respectively.
Platte: Incumbent Supervisor Jackie Keehr received 25 of 29 votes cast and Incumbent Treasurer Debra Swaser received 26 votes. Residents who cast a ballot voted “no” to moving the township’s election to November by a 19-10 margin.
Ripley: Incumbent Supervisor Darvin Keehr received 34 votes and Treasurer Patricia Branchaud received 35 to retain their seats.
Swan River: Eighty-three voters cast ballots. Incumbent Supervisor Tim Zapzalka received 77 votes, with one write-in vote and Incumbent Treasurer James Krottoschinsky received 41 votes. There were 40 write-in votes for treasurer.
Swanville Township: Incumbents Supervisor Brian Welinski and Treasurer Peggy Bliese were re-elected with 12 votes each.
Two Rivers: Sixty voters showed up at the polls, to re-elect incumbent Supervisor Ron Leners with 51 votes and incumbent Treasurer Jayson Strusz - 54 votes.
