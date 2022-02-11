Well, here we are six weeks into a new year and can anybody remember the resolution(s) you made on Jan. 1? Don’t be embarrassed, contrary to one of the great American expectations that each of us is in charge of our own destiny and by the strength or our own will we can change the course of our lives, we find we are mostly a short-sighted, forgetful daily needs focused being. Very few accomplish great things by gritting our teeth and facing the future with determination. Even the ones that do can be pressed to reveal that they tapped into something bigger than themselves. It may be some code or creed, emotional hook — i.e. revenge (it is amazing how popular that one is) or even a seemingly impossible challenge. President Kennedy issued a challenge like that back in 1962, when he dared the whole of the United States citizenry and industry to go to the moon before the end of the decade. And, we did.
So the value in concerted effort, by my observation, is that we expend and waste a lot of life energy in even great challenges when, with the right focus, the right source of power for life, we will accomplish more and more efficiently with longer lasting impact and results.
I do not make New Year’s Resolutions. I think they are futile for reasons already laid out and more. Rather, I try to regularly, not just annually but that is a starting point, assess the state of my relationship with Almighty God. The laws, the ethics, the heart attitudes embedded in his holy revelation, the Holy Bible, provide, in my mind, a much greater, finer, purer impetus for self-improvement than temporary resolutions. For the past three Januarys, I have led my local church, Cushing Baptist, in 21 Day Prayer challenges that engage us devotionally with various scripture texts to make sure that we are starting our new year properly connected to the eternal God we confess in our worship services. Notice that there is a shift from me to thee, to the God who made us and knows us better than we know ourselves.
This year’s challenge took us through a 21-day examination of “The Sermon on the Mount” found in Matthew chapters 5 – 7. It promotes an ethical code so great and pure that many despair of connecting to it. We may throw up our hands and say that it can’t be done; like going to the moon? Yet it can, when we hear the whole message of the greatest sermon ever preached. Jesus tells us, encourages us, even woos us through out his sermon to hear his word and do his word. Not our ways, his, for he is the eternal King of Glory.
Proverbs 3: 5 and 6, a great wisdom in a nutshell scripture, declares to us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make straight your paths.” The Sermon on the Mount ends with the illustration and challenge to hear the words of Jesus and build our house, our life, upon the Rock. That Rock is Jesus! Now there is a true resolution.
