Despite efforts by our state’s educators, thousands of Minnesota students don’t have either the technology or internet connection they need for distance learning. With Gov. Tim Walz’s April 23 announcement that distance learning will continue, this urgently needs more attention. Here’s a summary of what we know and what might be done.
First, let’s recognize that this is an extremely stressful, challenging time – something like being on a roller coaster going up a hill, while trying to do other things, and not knowing what’s on the other side of the hill or how long the ride will last. While several thousand Minnesota students have been learning via the internet for years, this is new to most Minnesota educators and families. And none of us have ever faced something like COVID-19.
To help understand the situation, Minnesota’s Department of Education asked districts and chartered public schools to report regularly on, among other things, how many students in the district don’t have access to:
• Appropriate computers, printers or other hardware needed for remote learning.
• High speed internet or broadband to support remote learning.
Wendy Hatch, MDE’s public affairs manager, sent me responses received on Friday, April 17. About 230 of Minnesota districts and charters responded. That’s slightly less than half of Minnesota’s 496 traditional districts and chartered public schools. While results varied dramatically from one district to another, they showed that more than 7,000 students didn’t have access to a computer or related equipment, and more than 7,000 didn’t have access to high-speed internet or broadband. This is a huge issue in many rural and suburban as well as urban communities.
Here’s what educators shared about the local situation.
Little Falls Community Schools Superintendent Stephen Jones wrote that 87 district students lacked the needed technology and 144 lacked access to high-speed internet or broadband to support remote learning. He explained, “We are 1:1 throughout the system, but early elementary cannot take the devices home.”
Pierz (District 484) Superintendent George Weber reported that 27 families said they do not have access to high-speed internet or broadband to support learning, and no families report that they lack technology needed for internet connections. He explained: “We have invested in devices over the last 6+ years and have delivered them everywhere. Internet access is a challenge. In areas of our district there are pockets without adequate cell service, even if we provide them Wi-Fi hot spots. But we are working with each family to create solutions.”
Melanie Daniel, front office administrative assistant for Upsala Area Schools, wrote that 48 students lack the needed technology and 58 lack access to high-speed internet or broadband to support remote learning.
APG of East Central Minnesota newspapers offer a link highlighting the local situation. As news editor Keith Anderson explained: “Click on the coronavirus tab in our horizontal navigation. Once there, look to the right rail.” There’s a widget that allows you to plug in the district you are interested in. It shows the percentage of students who don’t have access to a computer at home and who also don’t have internet access.
This leads me to several recommendations:
1. MDE should make strong home/apartment connections to the internet and needed equipment a top priority for schools receiving federal subgrants. Several groups sent an April 21 letter to MDE urging this.
2. Since almost every Minnesota family has television, Minnesota should help expand and publicize public television’s home learning resources, found here: https://www.tpt.org/homelearning/.
3. Public TV should reach out to students and families as well as educators to allow them to contribute program ideas, art, projects, etc.
4. MDE’s group developing future recommendations should include family and student representatives, along with educators and community members. Let’s plan with, not just plan for. This group should talk with, among others, professor Thomas Hatch of Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York City.
Joe Nathan can be reached at Joe@centerforschoolchange.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.